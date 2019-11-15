|
|
L. William McLain, M.D.
January 09, 1935 - November 11, 2019
Raleigh, NC
Lee William (Bill) McLain, MD, aged 84, died at home on November 11, after a long illness.
Bill was born in Bartow, FL, in 1935, to Lee William (Mac) and Grace (Dunstan) McLain. He grew up in Sarasota, FL, and graduated from Sarasota Memorial High School in 1953. Bill graduated from Duke University in 1957, where he was elected to the Phi Beta Kappa society. Bill earned his medical degree from Duke as well in 1961, and did residencies in Neurology at the University of Pennsylvania and at Columbia-Presbyterian.
Bill had a long career in academic medicine, holding appointments at the University of Pennsylvania, Columbia University, Vanderbilt University, the University of Minnesota, the University of Kentucky-Louisville and the University of Tennessee-Memphis.
He settled in Raleigh in 1985, where he went into private practice, becoming the third partner at Raleigh Neurology, and soon met and married Jane Royal.
Bill is survived by his wife Jane and his daughters Ann McLain (Barry Seaver), of Durham, and Lee McLain, of Chicago.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the WakeMed Heart Center or to Heartland Hospice are much appreciated.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 15, 2019