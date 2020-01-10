|
Ladell Hall
April 19, 1940 - January 7th, 2020
Raleigh
Ladell Hall, born April 19th, 1940 passed away peacefully in the care of Hospice on Tuesday, January 7th 2020. She was born in Kosse, Texas. A small town on the outskirts of her beloved hometown of Waco, Texas. She is preceded in death by her father Johnnie Sowders, mother Margret Louise Wesley, sister Shirley, great grand daughter Karsynn and her beloved best friend Yvonne Hinton.
Ladell was an amazing baker, she shared her love of cakes with many, including the Chocolate Ganache that was a local favorite at Raleigh Times, know as a being made by a "local grandma".
Prior to her retirement, she was a florist in Knightdale, NC, a loyal employee and loved her coworkers at Babies R Us. After retirement she continued to love and care for others and would often bake and create many memories for local weddings.
She loved all things chocolate, Bojangles Sweet Tea and anything related to Waco, Texas, but there wasn't anything she loved more than her family. She is survived by her best friend Jerry Hall Sr. Of Knightdale, NC, daughter Wesley (Tommy) Meyers of Orlando, FL, son Jerry Hall Jr. (Kristan Jones) of Raleigh, NC.
She was so loved by her 8 grandchildren whom she loved and cared for in so many ways. Chris (Mary Beth) Barrow, Cameron (Ashtin) Barrow, Cassie (Jonathan) Kenna, Samantha (Mike) Martin, Suzanne Barrow, Ryan, Kennedy and Kendall Hall. In addition to her grandchildren, she had 5 great grandchildren, Corey and Alexis of Orlando, FL, Avery and Hudson of Raleigh, NC. Mikey Jr. of Kernersville, NC.
A private celebration of her love and life will be held Saturday, January 11th.
Contact Cassie Kenna @ [email protected] for details.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 10, 2020