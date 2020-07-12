1/1
Laland McMaster Allen
Laland McMaster Allen

December 31, 1925 - July 6, 2020

Garner

Laland McMaster Allen, 94, of Garner passed peacefully on July 6, 2020. Laland was born on December 31, 1925 in Chesterfield County, SC to the late Mack and Linnie Allen. He worked for 42 years with A&P Tea Company. Laland was a veteran of WWII where he and 4 of his brothers served.

There will be a graveside service Monday, July 13, 2020, at 11AM at Montlawn Memorial Park, 2911 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh, NC 27603. Friends are welcome to come to Bryan-Lee Funeral Home on Sunday, July 12, from 1-5PM to pay their respects and sign the register book.

Laland is survived by his daughters, Marilyn and Sharon Allen; sister, Helen Cannady; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Edith Allen; 3 sisters; and 5 brothers.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 6020 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh, NC 27610 or a charity of your choice.

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Montlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
