Lana Stephenson


1952 - 2020
Lana C. Stephenson

August 9, 1952 - February 12, 2020

Raleigh

Lana Joyce Crowson Stephenson, 67, passed away on Wednesday at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh. Born in Louisville, Mississippi, Lana was the daughter of Joyce S. Crowson and the late Herald H. Crowson.

Private funeral services will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her husband, Charlie Stephenson; daughters, Kimberly Ford (Brad), Fallon Jones (Matt); grandchildren, Jessica Mitchell (Dustin), Stephen, Mason, Devin, Bryon, Savanna, Colton and Ella Ford, Presley and Blaine Jones; great grandchildren, Ryver and Ashton Mitchell; sister, Jan Williams (Carl); niece, Jennifer Moore (Kevin); great niece, Micah Moore and a large loving extended family that includes many special friends.

Lana was a loving, selfless person who retired after 30 years of service with Bell South. She loved her family fiercely, especially her grandchildren. She was brilliant and funny without even trying. She enjoyed racing, Motown Music, dancing, beach music, planning and hosting parties. She volunteered with senior citizens and actively served her Lord. She was a tarheel fan and loved the Marine Corps. Lana was the glue that held her family together. She will be loved and missed deeply by all who knew her.

Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, .

Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 14, 2020
