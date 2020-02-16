|
|
Lance Stewart James
June 20, 1938 - January 14, 2010
Chapel Hill
Lance was a long time IBMer and Rotarian. He spent 2.5 years fighting the ravages of a cholesterol drug until his heart gave out.
Lance is mourned by his wife of 56 years, Jeanne, sons Jason (wife Donna) and Brett, grandchildren Finn and Olivia. He is also survived by his brother Gary and many cousins, nieces and nephews. His ashes will be scattered in the Gulf of Mexico.
The family is not having a memorial, but anyone who wishes to can make a donation in Lance's name to Christmas House – a local charity that provides coats, toys, wrapping paper and about 200 bikes (140 donated by Lance's Rotary) for 800 local children. There are NO paid employees, just volunteers, so all the funds go to the purchase of things for the kids. All contributions are tax deductible. Their address is: Christmas House, PO Box 3543, Chapel Hill, NC 27515.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 16, 2020