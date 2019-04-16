Landis E. Moffitt Williams



June 8, 1943 - April 11, 2019



Raleigh



It is with great sadness and grief that we share the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Her death was unexpected and quite a shock to us all.



Landis Williams, 75, of Raleigh died Wednesday night, April 11, 2019 at Transitions Lifecare. Landis was born in Pinehurst, NC on June 8, 1943, to the late Stedman Carrow and Martha (Mattie) Little Moffitt.



Landis was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Carrow Moffitt. Survivors include husband David (Jerry), daughter Tamarin Huelin (Scott) of Tennessee, daughter Kristin Davis (Charles) of Cary, grandsons Jeremy Huelin and Cameron Huelin, sister Emma Smith (Joe) of Oxford, brother Walter Moffitt (Linda) of Holly Ridge, sister-in-law Joyce Moffitt of Georgia; many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces.



The family would like to thank the staff at Wake Med Neuro ICU and Transitions LifeCare, as well as the Rev. Eric Bolash, for their heartfelt care during Landis' last days. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Masonic Home for Children at Oxford or the Triangle Literacy Council.



A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Church of the Apostles in Raleigh. Interment will be held at a later date.