Lanny Hiday
Windsor
Lanny Hiday, a retired attorney who advised companies including Burt's Bees and Wheeler Airlines, the first black-owned airline in the U.S., died Aug. 11 in Windsor NC. He was 75.
In Windsor, Hiday helped edit the Bertie Ledger-Advance, managed a local thrift shop and was a lay leader at his beloved St. Thomas Episcopal Church.
Raised in Fortville IN and Fort Lauderdale, Hiday attended Duke and played bass with Higgy's jazz combo. He graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill, earned a law degree from the University of Colorado and managed a law practice in Chapel Hill.
He is survived by his son Jeffrey Hiday of Vienna, VA, daughter-in-law Kim Hiday, granddaughters Spencer Grace and Chase, and grandson Wilford, as well as his son's mother, Jil Pretty; his sister Carolyn Goldsmith of Anderson, IN, and his nieces Kathy Brown, Cindy Hager and Christi Maidlow; and his son's stepmother, Virginia Aldige of Chapel Hill.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Episcopal Church . Donations may be sent to the church or the Bertie County Humane Society.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 14, 2019