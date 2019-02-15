Larry Alan Fuller



Raleigh



Larry Alan Fuller, 71, passed away unexpectedly on February 12, 2019. Born on February 20, 1947 in Bristol, Connecticut, he was the son of the late Harold Fuller and Virginia Smalling Fuller. Larry graduated from Catskill High School in Catskill, NY. He went on to attain his Bachelor's Degree in Psychology & Sociology from SUNY Oswego, continuing on to receive his Master's Degree in Social Work from Fordham University. Larry began his career as a social worker, rising quickly to become a leader in Behavioral Health Care. Before retiring in 2012, he was the Director of Managed Care Services at Wake County Human Services.



Larry loved to travel, especially to the beach, the US Southwest, and going on cruises. At home, he enjoyed gardening, working around the house, and spending time with his growing family. He was also a dedicated fan of the Carolina Hurricanes.



He is lovingly remembered by his wife: Sharyn Fuller; by his children: Jennifer DeRoche and husband John, of Wake Forest, NC, Ian Fuller and wife Hilary, of Rifton, NY, Andy Fuller and wife, Sarah, of Durham, NC, and Tracey Fuller and fiancé Nate Campbell, of Raleigh, NC; by six grandchildren: Allison and Adam DeRoche, Nolan and Hudson Fuller, and Ruben and Jonah Fuller; and by his brother-in-law Tony Sapunarich. He was predeceased by his sister Karyl Sapunarich.



A Celebration of Larry's Life will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 beginning at 4 pm in the Chapel of Mitchell Funeral Home (7209 Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh). Family will receive friends after the service in the reception room of the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Larry's memory to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation.



Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary