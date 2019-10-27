|
Laurence Walter Armstrong Jr.
August 13, 1929 - October 21, 2019
Raleigh
Larry Armstrong was born August 13, 1929 in Walton, New York to Laurence Walter Armstrong, Sr. and Gladys Puffer. He died peacefully at home on October 21, 2019.
Larry is survived by his loving wife, Arletta Storrer Armstrong, with whom he enjoyed a remarkable partnership of 70 years; their seven children, Mickey (Pamela) Armstrong of Alton, VA, Vickie (Frank) Winkler of Andes, NY, Jon (Marilyn) Armstrong of Walton, NY, Reva (Steve) Jones of Walton, NY, Tracy (Eileen) Armstrong of Youngsville, NC, Laurie Armstrong of Raleigh, NC and Barry (Linda) Armstrong of Rockingham, NC; as well as 19 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren; his sister, Celia Ruff of Kellogg, Idaho and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert and George "Raymond;" his brother-in-law, Philip Ruff; and great-grandson, Hunter Jones.
Larry spent most of his working life as a dairy farmer and upon moving from his native upstate New York to Raleigh in 1972, he managed several successful herds in Wake County, including the Dorothea Dix herd that once occupied the land where the North Carolina State Farmers Market is now located. After retiring from farming, Larry became a bartender at the Angus Barn, joking that he might have left the farm but couldn't stay out of the barn. During 28-years of working for his beloved Vann Eure, he mentored scores of young men and women and became known as "Larry the Legend."
Larry was an avid bowler in his younger years and became an excellent golfer in his 40's who "shot his age" throughout his 70's and 80's. He enjoyed woodworking, reading and watching sports – especially when his children and grandchildren were competing. He was often known to declare that if wealth was measured by a man's pride in his family, he was the richest man in the world.
A memorial service will be held at a later date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the memory of Larry to at . Condolences: RFHR.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 27, 2019