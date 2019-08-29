|
Larry Wayne Britton
July 31, 1950 - August 26, 2019
Cary
Larry Wayne Britton, age 69, of Cary, NC, died Monday, August 26, 2019 at WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh.
Born in Jackson County, AL he was a son of the late Howard and Alice Britton. He was a former District Manager in the retail grocery industry. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Diane Evans Britton; as well as his children and grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 3:00PM Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home in Cary.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 29, 2019