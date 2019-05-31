Home

St Francis of Assisi Church
11401 Leesville Rd
Raleigh, NC 27613
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
3:30 PM
Saint Francis of Assisi Chapel
11401 Leesville Road
Raleigh, NC
Larry Clouse


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Larry Clouse Obituary
Larry F. Clouse

February 1, 1944 - December 18, 2018

Raleigh

Larry Clouse, 74, of Raleigh, NC died Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh after several months of declining health. His family moved to Raleigh from Memphis, Tennessee in 1980. He was a salesman for International Harvester for 35 years.

He loved family and friends and would never pass up a sunny day to go Crappie fishing at Falls Lake with his wife Jeannie and grandson Lawson. He took great pleasure in having fish fries for family and friends; he always had a fish story to tell.

He leaves behind to mourn his passing wife Jeannie and two daughters-Kim of Asheville, NC and three grandchildren Lawson Reid, Conrad Bryan and Georgia Grace and daughter Carrie and her husband Joey Brantley and two grandchildren Caleb Clouse and Cash Carter.

A memorial service in celebration of Larry's life will be held on Friday, June 7th at 3:30, at Saint Francis of Assisi Chapel, 11401 Leesville Road, Raleigh followed by a gathering in the Church Hall. Please come join us in his memorial service to share special memories. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Published in The News & Observer on May 31, 2019
