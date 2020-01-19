Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
VFW in Cary
522 Reedy Creek Road
Cary, NC
1943 - 2020
Larry Day Obituary
Larry Roger Day

August 13, 1943 - January 10, 2020

Cary

Larry Roger Day, 76, of Cary, NC passed away on January 10, 2020 at the Community Living Center Hospice Unit at the VA Medical Center in Durham, NC. He was born on August 13, 1943 in Le Roy, NY to the late Sidney and Marie Swan Day. He was a veteran of the Air Force, and a long time resident of Cary, NC, where he was well know as the Realtor/Owner of Buyers Resource Realty. Larry enjoyed boating and fishing on Kerr Lake, bowling, and piloting single engine airplanes.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 43 years, Carolyn Wheeler Day, originally of Oxford, NC, his cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother (Charles), and sister (Pat).

The Family will receive visitors and a Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 1 from 1-3 pm at the in Cary, 522 Reedy Creek Road.

Donations may be made to Durham VAMC, Attn Voluntary Service-135, 508 Fulton St., Durham, NC, 27705, memo: "Hospice Fund in memory of Larry Day".
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 19, 2020
Remember
