Larry Eugene Beck Sr.



August 12, 1939 - June 3, 2019



Sanford, NC



Larry Eugene Beck, Sr., 79, of Sanford passed away on June 3, 2019. He lived with his wife Ellen in Carolina Trace Lake & Golf Resort. He was a retired Golf Professional who was born in Randolph County on August 12, 1939. His eternal resting place is in the Forest Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum in Lexington, NC near his parents Avery and Evelyn Barton Beck and his sister Anita J. Beck. He attended Olde Town and Clemmons Elementary Schools in the Winston-Salem area. He is a 1957 graduate of Grainger High School in Kinston where he is known as a famous person due to his golf career. Larry attended Wake Forest and the University of Houston on golf scholarships. He was awarded an Associate of Arts degree from Campbell University. He also served proudly in the U.S. Army Reserve.



At the age of 16, Larry won the National USGA Junior Championship in 1957 at the Manor Country Club in Norbeck, Maryland, besting Jack Nicklaus 4 – 3 in the quarter finals. Already winning Junior Championships in 1955, 1956 and 1957 in the Carolinas, the first of which was at the Sanford Golf Course. With father Avery, at Whispering Pines Golf Club he was on the course teaching junior youngsters in organized groups how to play golf. He managed the Knollwood driving range and played Pinehurst courses; his favorite was #2. He won the Championship of Golf Club Champions at Ponce de Leon in 1961, setting a new course record of 63 and numerous amateur tournaments during his years with the greats of the era. A Life Member of the PGA, he is also an honoree in the USGA Falls Hills, NJ Museum and has donated his USGA trophy and their videoed interview in 2017 to the CPGA headquarters located at Pine Needles, Pinehurst, for placement in their new Hall of History. His successes are honored with his name engraved on other trophies housed at the CPGA. His history and experiences are endless. His teaching was unique and has encouraged thousands. A chipping green on the Beck estate was very popular in Lexington, his home place.



His happiness was to see others enjoy the game of golf and to be comfortable with their own style in doing so. It was his desire to be remembered for his love of golf, of people, his cheerful helpful spirit, laid back fun-loving good nature. His USGA trophy and his video history are anticipated in the newly developed CPGA facility along with other notable golfer's stories where golf enthusiasts and others may visit.



Larry is survived by his wife Ellen M. Mood, his son Larry E. Beck Jr. of Lexington, niece Amy Burgoyne (Wm.), grand niece and nephews Ann, Will and Jack of Richmond, VA; Ellen's children Dawn Espy of Milford, Ohio, Angela G. Miller (Gregory) of Raleigh, Rodney E. Mood (Stephanie) of Cary and their families of grandchildren; Zachary E. Scott, Griffin and Rory Miller, Evan, Wesley and Nolan Mood.



A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 15 at 12:30 PM at the Forest Hill Memorial Park Chapel in Lexington. A funeral service will follow immediately at 1:00 PM.



