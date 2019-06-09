Larry Felton Tilley



April 25, 1953 - June 4, 2019



Raleigh



Larry Felton Tilley, D.D.S., F.A.G.D., 66, died peacefully at home in Raleigh on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, following several years of declining health. He was born in Raleigh on April 25th, 1953 to Felton and Rose Tilley. After completing high school, Larry attended North Carolina State University before graduating from the University Of North Carolina School Of Dentistry. Larry served proudly and cheerfully as an assistant Scoutmaster to Troop 207. Ever true to Scout Law, he was trustworthy, loyal to his friends and family, helpful and friendly to all in his community, and courteous and kind to his patients for over thirty years. Larry remained brave to the very end.



Larry is survived by his wife, Debbie Tilley; son Matthew Tilley and wife Kyle; daughter Amanda Talbert and husband Josh; daughter Natalie Tilley; son Cameron Tilley; three grandchildren Charles, Violette, and John; and sister Jan Williams. Contributions and other memorials can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org), North Carolina Dental Society Foundation



(www.ncdentalfoundation.org) and Transitions LifeCare of Wake County. Arrangements by Cremation Society of the Carolinas, Raleigh. Published in The News & Observer from June 9 to June 23, 2019