Larry Gupton
1949 - 2020
Larry Alvin Gray Gupton

July 24, 1949 ~ May 03, 2020

Knightdale

Larry, beloved husband and father, passed and into the arms of the Lord, on Sunday, May 03, at Rex Hospital. The son of Willie Gray and Evelyn S. Gupton. He was the beloved husband of Darlene Davis Gupton, who had been married to only a few weeks short of 50 years. Chilhood sweethearts. He leaves behind 2 children, Larry Gupton, Jr. of Raleigh and Sharon Odom of Pinehurt and 5 grandchildren.

Larry grauated from Norlina High School in 1968, and after a stint in the Army, begah a career in contruction, owned a convenience store and then became a trucker, for the past 15 years, after a debilating stroke and heart attack, he was home with family, being care for by his loving family, always accepting of his situation, tolerate, pleasant, and wonderful to everyone.

Due to Covid 19 issues, services will be postposed to later date.

Published in The News and Observer on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
