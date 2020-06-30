Lawrence H. "Larry" Bates, Jr.
1932 - 2020
Raleigh
Lawrence H. (Larry) Bates, 88 of Raleigh passed away unexpectedly on June 26, 2020. He was born on February 10, 1932, in Swannanoa, NC to Herman and Iola Moore Bates. He was married to Marilyn Livingstone Bates for 42 years until her death in 1995 and together raised a family of six children. He was blessed to enjoy the last 24 years of his life with his wife, Hilda Harrington Bates.
Larry proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force for two years, serving tours in Japan and Korea. After his service in the Air Force, Larry moved to Raleigh where he studied Civil Engineering at North Carolina State College. After a long and successful career in sales with Pomona Pipe, he co-founded ABE Utilities.
Some of the most exciting years of Larry's life were spent running. He completed 17 marathons, including six Boston Marathons, the last of which was in 1988. When not running, he served as the official photographer of the Raleigh Roadrunners Club. He was a long time Wolfpack fan and enjoyed all sports. Larry especially enjoyed holiday time which meant he would make his sausage pinwheels for family and friends. He also enjoyed reading, travel, photography, and building puzzles on his "custom-built" board.
Larry had a strong faith in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was a founding member of North Ridge Alliance Church. He proudly served as a deacon for many years and enjoyed fellowship with the Live Oaks senior group, where he was known for "Larry's Limas".
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn, brother Harry, and son Kevin.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 23 ½ years Hilda Harrington Bates, children Randy Bates (Laurie), Melinda Bishop (Tom), Kay Greer (Jeff), Laurie Tasselmyer (Tom), Leigh Anne Bates (Neal), daughter-in-law Kez Bates; step-sons, Brian Holland, Gary Holland (Gina), Mark Holland, Eric Holland (Shannon). Larry was the proud "Pop Pop" of 14 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Properly masked visitors are welcome to join the family for visitation beginning at 9 am, followed by a service at 10 am on Thursday, July 2, at North Ridge Alliance Church. A private burial will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park. The service will be available by live stream beginning at 9:45 am at www.northridgecma.org
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to North Ridge Alliance Church, 7601 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh, NC 27609 or online at www.northridgecma.org.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Raleigh; www.brownwynne.com
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 30, 2020.