Memorial service 3:30 PM Hayes Barton United Methodist Church Raleigh , NC

September 22, 1936 ~ March 18, 2019



Raleigh



Larry Herbert Royster passed on to God peacefully at his Raleigh NC home March 18, 2019. Although Larry had experienced deteriorating health since 2003, his final two days were a swift and pain-free decline.



Larry was born in Durham County NC on September 22, 1936 to Pinkney Herbert Royster and Vivian Rigsbee Royster. He earned his BS, MS, and PhD degrees at NC State University, where he taught in the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering until 2001, retiring as a full professor. Larry loved teaching as well as stimulating students to solve real-world problems. His interest in noise and vibration control led him to assist first the NC Department of Labor and later the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration in developing noise and hearing conservation regulations. Prevention of noise-induced hearing loss remained his passion and research interest. His contributions were recognized via prestigious awards from several professional societies. He published numerous scientific papers and book chapters. After retirement he studied widely divergent scientific topics and pursued new hobbies in amateur radio and golf. In all pursuits doggedly thorough, Larry was a man of integrity, fairness, and intense practicality who wanted to make the world a better place.



Larry is survived by his wife of 41 years, Julia Doswell Royster of Raleigh NC; his sons Larry Herbert Royster Jr. (Katyusca) of Clayton NC and William Kirk Royster (Nancy) of Midland MI; his grandchildren Jason Michael Royster (Melodie), Amanda Elizabeth Royster, Ruth Betsabe Royster-Saines, Joshua Alexander Royster, Phillip Timothy Royster (fiancee Kirsten), and Brooks William Royster; great-grandchildren Christian, Kayley, Landon, and Leighton; and his faithful canine companion Mocha. Larry was predeceased by his parents, his sisters Hazel Royster Edwards of Durham NC and Doris Royster Pack of Newberry SC, and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.



A memorial service for Larry will be held Thursday March 21 at 3:30 pm at Hayes Barton United Methodist Church in Raleigh, followed by visitation at the church. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to honor Larry may contribute to the student scholarship fund he created through the Acoustical Society of America. Checks should be made out to Acoustical Society of America with a notation "Royster scholarship fund" and mailed to the society at 1305 Walt Whitman Road, Suite 300, Melville, NY 11747.