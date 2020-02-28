Home

Larry "Scott" Jenkins

Larry "Scott" Jenkins Obituary
Larry "Scott" Jenkins

Apex

Larry Scott Jenkins, 56, of Apex passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020. He was the son of the late Larry and Jo Jenkins of Pleasant Garden, NC. His passion was his greyhound, Magnum. In his free time he enjoyed traveling, the beach, golf, and working in his garage workshop where he made custom birdhouse for his close friends and family. Survivors include his wife, Vanessa; sister, Teresa Jenkins McGraw; mother-in-law, Martha Teague; nephews, Chris McGraw (Cahlie), Joshua Gardener (Joyce), Jordan Gardner; nieces, Lindsay and Bailey Blackburn; sisters-in-law, Victoria Holland (James Blackburn), Vera Gardner (Paul); great nephews, Ryker McGraw and William Gardner; great niece, Paisley McGraw; aunts, Rebecca Davis and Sandra Pulley and many loving cousins. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law Kirby Teague. The family will have a private gathering.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 28, 2020
