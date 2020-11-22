1/1
Reverend Larry Johnell DeBerry Sr.
1950 - 2020
Reverend Larry Johnell DeBerry, Sr.
March 26, 1950 - November 17, 2020
Durham, North Carolina - The family of Reverend Larry Johnell DeBerry Sr. "Uncle" announces with great sorrow the departing of his life late on November 17, 2020 with family by his side.
Rev. Larry DeBerry was born on March 26, 1950 in Durham, NC and was a lifelong area resident.
He is survived by his beloved fiance Ms. Marie Shaw Green and children, Tinita DeBerry, Larry DeBerry Jr., Reginald L. DeBerry (Lashanda DeBerry), Shaunesi DeBerry and a host of grandchildren and great grands.
Surviving siblings: Margaret Jackson, Reginald DeBerry Sr.(Carolyn), Anthony DeBerry, Algeanna Thompson, Alfred DeBerry, Cathy Lewis, Wanda Huskey(Donald), Cordelia Green(Michael)
Rev DeBerry Sr. is a 1968/69 graduate of Hillside High School Durham-Completed Associates Degree in Applied Science(1987) at Durham Technical Community College - Obtained Bachelors Degree of Arts-Cum Laude in 1996 from North Carolina Central University.
He had an absolute passion for serving and giving of his time in the local churches and in the community. His strong presence and tenacity will be missed. His graveside service will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Beechwood Cemetery, 3300 Fayetteville St. There is a public viewing on Monday at Burthey Funeral Chapel, 1510 Fayetteville St from 1:00pm-7:00pm. Masks are required for all viewings and services.


Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Viewing
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Burthey Funeral Service
NOV
24
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Beechwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Burthey Funeral Service
1510 Fayetteville St
Durham, NC 27707
(919) 682-0327
Memories & Condolences
November 21, 2020
Rev. Larry DeBerry was full of life and energy with a spirit of passion and giving. May the family be comfort and strengthen during this time. Jesus said my Peace I give to you, not as the world gives. Let not you heart be trouble, ye believe in God, believe also in me. May God bless you. Love Mr. & Mrs. Ronnie Terry
CONNIE TERRY
November 21, 2020
May you, DeBerry Family, forever be comforted by the love and laughter with which your loved one was filled. May joy replace your moments of sorrow. As you sow in tears, you shall reap in joy (Psalm 126:5). May you be reminded of God’s truth and His ability to keep His unchanging word.

Love always,

Stephanie Waller and the Waller and Alston families
Stephanie Waller
Friend
