Larry Jones


1950 - 2019
Larry Jones Obituary
Larry T. Jones

November 25, 1950 - October 1, 2019

RALEIGH

Dr. Larry T. Jones departed this life on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Wake Medical Center, Raleigh,NC. He was born on November 25, 1950 to the late James Ray Jones, Sr. and Lucille Dove Jones of Jones County, NC. Larry was educated in the Jones County Public School System where he graduated from Jones High School. He received his B.S. in chemistry from North Carolina Central University, Durham, NC and there he later earned a Master's degree in 1975. In 1980, Dr. Jones received his medical degree from Meharry Medical School in Nashville, TN. He completed his residency in Baltimore, MD at the John Hopkins Hospital. Dr. Jones later moved to Tulsa, OK where he worked for National Health Services for four years, after which he relocated to Raleigh, NC in 1993. He was employed by the Wake County Health Department before establishing his own practice, known by many as Jones Health Services. He specialized in Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine for the duration of his professional career. Dr. Jones was loved and admired by many. He demonstrated a genuine concern and care for countless children and their families. To some, he was more than a doctor. He was also a friend. He took a personal interest in the lives of the families he served.His way was unique. His smile was intense and his heart was beyond measure. He was also a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Donna, of 28 years; one sister, Yvonne Adams; two brothers, James Ray Jr. and Samuel Leroy (Velvin) ;one brother-in-law, Bobby Tabron; four children, Larry Jr.,Tracey Wallace (Derrick), Christopher (Julia) and Zachary; one stepson, Christian Braxton; four aunts, Mariner Moore, Helen Hill Nellie B.Dove, Etta Marie Green; two uncles, Haywood and Robert Dove; 6 grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 5, 2019
