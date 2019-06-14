|
Larry C. Knott
Fuquay-Varina
Mr. Larry Connell Knott, 75, of Fuquay-Varina, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be at 4 pm Monday, at Rawls Baptist Church in Fuquay-Varina. The burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 2-3:45 pm at the church on Monday and other times at Doug's home.
Arrangements by O'Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington. Online condolences at www.oppfh.com.
Published in The News & Observer on June 14, 2019