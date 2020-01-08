|
Dr. Larry A. Lindsay II
Wendell
On January 4, 2020, Dr. Larry A. Lindsay II (55) of Wendell, NC met his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, face to face. With one breath Larry went from life on this earth to eternity with the God who redeemed him. He is more alive today than he has ever been and is in heaven with Jesus, where he has always longed to be. Although Larry will be greatly missed, we who follow Christ long for the day when we will join him in the presence of our King.
Larry was born on July 26, 1964 in Ft. Benning, GA. He was the oldest child of LTC Larry A. Lindsay (USA, Ret) and the late Sarah Jane Ackerman Lindsay, who were both raised in Hope, MI. Larry was married to the love of his life, Leanne Lindsay, and was the father of three wonderful children, Corrie Lindsay, Jamie Lindsay and Trey Lindsay (Larry III). He was a longtime member of Hephzibah Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, in Children's Ministry, and in Recreation Ministry. Larry and Leanne helped start, and for many years directed, JAM Camp. The Lindsay's loved serving together as a family and sharing the gospel though recreation, regular life, and other ministries. Larry had a heart for missions and longed to return to Moldova to partner in ministry with the local pastors in their youth camp.
Larry was a teacher and a coach for 32 years in the Public School system. He taught Social Studies and coached Basketball and Cross Country. Larry taught and coached at Robinson High School (VA), Northampton High School (VA), Ragsdale High School (NC), Broughton High School (NC), East Wake High School (NC), and Selma Middle School (NC). After retiring from the North Carolina Public School System, he ended his career at Greenfield School in Wilson, NC. Dr. Lindsay was loved and respected by his students, players, parents, fellow teachers, and administrators.
Dr. Lindsay held a Bachelor's degree from Wake Forest University (1986), and a Master of Divinity Degree (2010) and Doctorate of Education Degree (2013) from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.
Born and raised in a proud Army family, Larry had lived in many places growing up as the Lindsay family served our country. Their residences include Ft. Benning, GA; Midland, MI; Ft. Ord, CA; Ft. Belvoir, VA; Offutt AFB, NE; Dexheim and Bad Kreuznach, Germany; and Northern Virginia.
Larry is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 25 years, Leanne and his three wonderful children Corrie, Jamie and Trey (Larry III). He is also survived by his father, LTC Larry A. Lindsay (USA, Ret) of Potomac Falls, VA and his sister Jill Lindsay Bost (Eric) of Leesburg, VA; his father and mother in law, Bob and Joanne Kelly of Annapolis, MD; and many brother and sister in laws, aunts and uncles, cousins and friends.
Larry is proceeded in death by his mother, Sarah Jane Ackerman Lindsay.
A memorial service will be held at Hephzibah Baptist Church in Wendell, NC on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 6:30 pm. The family will be receiving visitors in the HBC Missions Center from 4:30-6:00 pm. A burial service will be at the Hephzibah Baptist Church Cemetery on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, Larry requested that donations be made in his memory to Moldova Youth Camp, Hephzibah Baptist Church, 1794 Wendell Blvd, Wendell NC 27591.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 8, 2020