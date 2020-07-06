Larry MoodyJanuary 18, 1950 - July 3, 2020WAKE FORESTDavid Larry Moody, 70, of Wake Forest, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. He was born January 18, l950 in Rolesville, NC to Dorothy Wall Mitchell and the late William David Moody. He graduated from Vaiden Whitley High School (now East Wake) in 1968 and later received an Associate's Degree in Appliance Repair from Johnston Community College. Larry served in the NC National Guard from 1968 to 1974. His working career included employment with Aerotron Corporation and Westinghouse Corporation. In 1979, he became owner and operator of Universal Appliance Service. In 1990, Larry also became owner and operator of Moody Mobile Estates. From 1992 until he was no longer able, Larry worked side-by-side with his wife, Gail, with Universal Appliance Service and Moody Mobile Estates. Larry was known from an early age to be a master self-taught musician on both guitar and keyboard being especially known for his rendition of Floyd Cramer's "Last Date".He is survived by his mother, Dot Mitchell, his wife of 28 years, Gail Barham Moody; daughters Michelle Tyson (Eric) and Wendy Moody (Peggy) of Wake Forest and Kim Mitchell (Ken) of Angier and son, Chip Ellis (M'Lissa) of Clayton; grandchildren, Tristan and Brooks Tyson, Christi Pretzsch (Brent), Tre Ellis (Becky), Andrew, Landon & Kadyn Ellis; Kendall Pollard (Matt); great grandchildren, Colin and Kaleb Price and Emma Ellis; brothers, Tommy Moody (Janet) and Tim Moody (Valerie) and many beloved extended family including a niece, nephews, an uncle and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, David Moody.There will be no wake or funeral service. The family is hosting a celebration of Larry's life at his home in Wake Forest, NC on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. All family and friends are invited to attend. Face coverings and social distancing will be appreciated.In lieu of flowers, please remember Larry in a simple manner that you deem as an appropriate expression of your love for him.A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center. (919-556-5811)