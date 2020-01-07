Home

Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
12:45 PM - 1:45 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
Burial
Following Services
Montlawn Memorial Park
Raleigh, NC
Larry Neal Williams


1938 - 2020
Larry Neal Williams Obituary
Larry Neal Williams

May 29, 1938 - January 4, 2020

Raleigh

Larry Neal Williams, 81, passed peacefully at home surrounded by family. Larry was born in Johnston County to the late Willard and Christine Brady Williams. He was a loving father with a great sense of humor. He was a hard worker and retired from Keebler after many years of service.

There will be a Funeral Service Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Bryan-Lee Funeral Chapel, Garner, with Rev. Freddie Braswell and Bro. Rex Watkins officiating. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh, NC. The family will receive friends from 12:45-1:45 prior to the service.



Larry is survived by his wife of 56 years Arnettie Inscore Williams; daughter, Belinda Gail Williams; 2 granddaughters; and 5 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Ricky Neal Williams.

Flowers are welcomed or donations may be made to the in Larry's memory.

Online condolences may be made to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 7, 2020
