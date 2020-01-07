|
|
Larry Neal Williams
May 29, 1938 - January 4, 2020
Raleigh
Larry Neal Williams, 81, passed peacefully at home surrounded by family. Larry was born in Johnston County to the late Willard and Christine Brady Williams. He was a loving father with a great sense of humor. He was a hard worker and retired from Keebler after many years of service.
There will be a Funeral Service Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Bryan-Lee Funeral Chapel, Garner, with Rev. Freddie Braswell and Bro. Rex Watkins officiating. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh, NC. The family will receive friends from 12:45-1:45 prior to the service.
Larry is survived by his wife of 56 years Arnettie Inscore Williams; daughter, Belinda Gail Williams; 2 granddaughters; and 5 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Ricky Neal Williams.
Flowers are welcomed or donations may be made to the in Larry's memory.
Online condolences may be made to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 7, 2020