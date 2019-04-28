Larry Stewart Jenkins



Burlington



Mr. Larry Stewart Jenkins, 83, formerly of Laurel Knoll Drive, Pleasant Garden passed away at Wesley Long Hospital on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 9:26 p.m.



A native of Alamance County, he was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Josie Ann Warren Jenkins and was the son of Ernest Jenkins and Lena King Jenkins, both deceased. He retired as a Food Service Sales Representative working many years with Nestlé USA and later with Sharin Foods. Mr. Jenkins was a member of Revolution Masonic Lodge #552 A.F. & A.M. in Greensboro for over 50 years. He attended Pleasant Garden Baptist Church.



Survivors include a daughter, Teresa Jenkins McGraw of Greensboro; son, L. Scott Jenkins and wife Vanessa of Apex; grandson, Christopher McGraw and wife Cahlie of Phoenix, AZ; and two great-grandchildren, Ryker McGraw and Paisley McGraw, both of Phoenix, AZ. He was preceded in death by a sister, Gene S. Jenkins.



The funeral service will be conducted at the Rich & Thompson Chapel in Burlington on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. by Rev. Jennie Hemrick with the family receiving friends from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. prior to the service. A private family burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to the Children's Home Society of North Carolina, 604 Meadow Street, Greensboro, NC 27405.



