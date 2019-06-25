Larry Richard Trent



Knightdale



Larry Richard Trent, 73, of 200 Dearing Drive, Knightdale, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 following an extended illness. Larry was born on September 1, 1945 in Summersville, West Va., to the late Jimmie Trent and Opal Rider Trent. Larry moved to Sanford, NC in 1961 and graduated from Sanford Central High. He moved to the Wake County area where he worked as a Machinist/Tool and Die Maker until he became disabled in 2005. He will be remembered by his love and devotion to animals. He enjoyed trapshooting in which he was NC State Champion in 1978, hunting with his daughter and her husband, Mandy and Grant, and racing.



Larry is survived by his wife of 44 years, Lucille Langley Trent; daughters: Mandy Spivey (Grant), Patty Dubel (Kurt); grandchildren: Ava, Drew and Katie; and a host of great-grandchildren; sisters: Dixie Cutlip, Sandra Page (David); brother, Reggie Sparks (Helen); sister-in-law, Carol Simpson; and numerous nieces and nephews; special great-grandchildren and friends: Kate and Mike McHale, Jana Talley and the inherited Kristi Linebaugh. He leaves behind devoted friends of his "extended family" that has been the core of his life for many years, they gave him the support that made the difficult time easier to sustain.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Pat; granddaughter, Leah and in-laws: Frank and Dixie Langley.



Funeral service 12:00 pm, Thursday, June 27, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale, NC 27545.



Graveside service 3:00 pm, Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Kenly Cemetery, Hwy. 222, Kenly, NC.



The family will receive relatives and friends from 6:00 to 7:30 pm, Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory and other times at the home, 200 Dearing Drive, Lynnwood Estates, Knightdale, NC 27545.



Flowers are welcome or contributions may be made to the Wake County Animal Shelter, 820 Beacon Lake Drive, Raleigh, NC 27610.



The family is grateful for the loving support of Larry's many friends and special thanks to Dr. Patrick O'Brien and Dr. James Parsons.



Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries. Published in The News & Observer on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary