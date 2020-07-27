Larry Wayne Winstead
November 29, 1936 - July 24, 2020
Wendell
Larry Wayne Winstead, 83, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday. He was born in Wilson County to the late David Lee & Ethelene Lewis Winstead. He served his country in the National Guard and worked for Norfolk Southern Railroad for many years and owned his own electrical business. He was a great everything. He enjoyed pier fishing and raising your spirits as well as being a Duke and Alabama Fan. Five siblings, Billy, Bobby, Louise, D. L., & Peggy preceded him in death.
Funeral 10 am, Tuesday, East Wake Church of God with burial to follow in Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley Baker Winstead of the home, children Dennis Wayne Winstead and wife Phyllis of Clayton, David Alan Winstead of the home, Sharon Winstead of Zebulon, sister, Pat Wooten, grandchildren, Christie Winstead, Tammy Hopkins & husband Chris, great grandchildren, Austin Winstead, Amber Winstead, Alyssa Hopkins, Addison Hopkins, Avery Pilkington, great, great grandchildren, Meadow, Coastyn, Sofia, & his beloved dog Allie.
Flowers welcomed or memorials may be made to the East Wake Church of God building fund, PO Box 1628, Wendell, NC, 27591
Visitation 6-8 pm, Monday, Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. www.stricklandfuneral.com
masks required and following of cdc guidelines.