Lars Van Dam
JULY 8, 1973 - SEPTEMBER 25, 2019
Chapel Hill
Lars Hendrik Van Dam died on September 25, 2019 due to complications from cancer at age 46. He grew up in Chapel Hill, spending summers with family in the Netherlands. Upon graduation from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, he began a successful career in IT. After a decade in Silicon Valley he returned to his hometown to care for his ailing father. He worked at Gartner as a Vice President and Research Analyst at the time of his death. Lars also coached the highly competitive UNC Women's Soccer Club. UNC club sports recently established an annual award in his honor. In 2012, Lars married Nisha Gottfredson, a faculty member at UNC. He is survived by his wife, Nisha, son, Alden, and daughter, Renske. Other survivors are his mother, Gloria Van Dam of Chapel Hill, and brother, Kees Van Dam of Greensboro. A memorial service will be held on October 5, 209, at 11AM at the Carolina Inn.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 30, 2019