LaRue Booker Brannan


1929 - 2019
LaRue Booker Brannan Obituary
LaRue Booker Brannan

April 11, 1929 - November 27, 2019

Raleigh

LaRue Booker Brannan, 90, of Raleigh, died on November 27, 2019. LaRue was born and raised in Raleigh, where she lived her whole life. She worked for Corning Glass up until her retirement, and went on to work for AVX Industries. She was a devoted member to Boylan Heights Baptist Church and Swift Creek Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Paulette McLelland (Dan) and Linda Burton (Ray); grandchildren, Tracy McLean (Paul), Matthew McLelland, Michael Burton, and Michelle Burton; great grandchildren, Reece and Kara McLelland; and nieces, Sandra Byrum (Tommy) and Bonnie Cummings (Jimmie). She was preceded in death by her husband, William Edwin Brannan; parents, Tessie and Pender Booker; daughter, Vickie Brannan Garner; and brother, Brantley Booker.

Services were held in Raleigh, North Carolina. Donations may be made in her memory to a or the Atrium Hospice of Union County, 700 Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC 28110.

Condolences to the family at www.MitchallatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 22, 2019
