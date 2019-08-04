|
LaRue Joyce Kellogg
September 6, 1932 - July 6, 2019
Cary, NC
LaRue Joyce Kellogg passed away peacefully at Brookdale of Cary on July 6th.
An Oak Harbor Ohio native, she was born on September 6, 1932 to Laura Rose and Reuben F. Kellogg. She was the youngest of five siblings and often spoke of her fond childhood memories on the farm. Her experiences growing up gave her a great respect and love for all animals. Her favorite farm animal memories were of a pet lamb and a long lived dog named Poochie. Later in life she cherished her Cairn Terriers, Kelly and Bonnie.
In 1953 she married her beloved husband, Bernard Harry Kellogg. They lived in Fremont in a house built mainly by her father-in-law Owen Kellogg. Bernard and LaRue later moved to Athens Ohio for a time before settling in Columbus. In 1971 they moved to Syracuse New York, then moved to Cary North Carolina in 1976 where they spent many happy years.
LaRue enjoyed a number of activities during her lifetime. She golfed, played tennis, bowled, and enjoyed snow skiing. A very talented painter, she was passionate about art and created many beautiful pieces. She enjoyed reading many types of books, and passed this love of reading on to her family.
LaRue treasured her many good friends and large family, especially her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
LaRue is survived by her brother Eldon (Butch) Nickel of Montgomery Alabama, son Joe Kellogg of Cary NC, daughter-in-law Martha, grandson Adam, and granddaughter Christina. She was preceded in death by her husband Bernard, brothers Melvin and Eldon, and sisters Delores, Thelma, and Norma.
LaRue will be buried with her beloved Bernie at Hillcrest Cemetery in Cary.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Autism Society of North Carolina (www.autismsociety-nc.org) or the Humane Society (www.humanesociety.org).
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 4, 2019