Laura Ann Owen Currin
Littleton, NC
Littleton-
Laura Ann Owen Currin, 64, died at her home on Monday, August 26, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Fred L. and Louise P. Owen.
She was a graduate of Halifax Academy and received her bachelor degrees from Wesleyan College and East Carolina University. She then obtained her Masters of Arts in Education from East Carolina University.
Mrs. Currin was a National Board Certified Teacher when she retired from Manning Elementary School in Roanoke Rapids. Ann was a member of the Littleton Baptist Church and served as Sunday School Teacher, Adult Choir member, the Mission Committee as well as traveling on numerous mission trips to El Salvador. In retirement, she served as volunteer manager of Union Mission clothing and thrift store in Littleton.
Revs. David Little and Jimmy King will conduct funeral services at 2:00 pm on Thursday, August 29th at the Littleton Baptist Church with interment to follow in Sunset Hill Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Rev. Michael Currin of the home; a son, James Phillis(Monica) of Rocky Mount; a daughter, Bonnie Stallings(Tyler) of Garner; three sisters, Carol Guidry(Howard) of Littleton, Debbie Keeter of Rocky Mount and Donna Matthews(Don) of Farmville, Va.; three grandchildren, Caitlyn Phillis, Addison Phillis, and Blakely Stallings; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Clyde Johnston, Claude Lynch, Roman Martinez, Ralph Allen, Brian Campbell and Joel Fajna.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made in Mrs. Currin's memory to the Littleton Baptist Church, PO Box 216, Littleton, NC 27850 or the Union Mission, PO Box 968, Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870.
The family will receive friends from 7-9:00 pm on Wednesday, August 28th at Blaylock Funeral Home and at other times the family will be at the Currin home. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 28, 2019