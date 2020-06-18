Laura Barley
1985 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura E Barley

November 27, 1985 - June 12, 2020

Youngsville, NC

She was a graduate of Wakefield High School class of 2003, Vance Granville Community College and Fort Hays State University.

Laura married Russell Green III in 2016 who died on the same day. They are survived by one son Maxwell Green of Mount Holly and predeceased by there daughter Allie Joy in 2019. She is also survived by her parents Gregory and Burneta Barley of Mount Holly NC, sister Jessica Meyer of Greensboro, brothers Jonathan Barley of MT Holly and Matthew Barley( Ornellie Sullivan) Raleigh. Nieces and Nephews Rylee and Xander Meyer.

Funeral services will be held at Covenant Hope Church in Wake Forest NC on 6/18/20. Internment will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations for the education of her son Max would be greatly appreciated. GoFundMe Ornellie Barley)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
City of Oaks Cremation
4900 Green Road
Raleigh, NC 27616
(919) 438-1649
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 16, 2020
She was the love of her mom and dads life .She lived a short life but impacted Many with her beliefs for Christ. She left a son who is 3 yrs old. She loved rusty to death and they spent a lot of time together
Mom and dad
Mother
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved