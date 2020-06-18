Laura E Barley



November 27, 1985 - June 12, 2020



Youngsville, NC



She was a graduate of Wakefield High School class of 2003, Vance Granville Community College and Fort Hays State University.



Laura married Russell Green III in 2016 who died on the same day. They are survived by one son Maxwell Green of Mount Holly and predeceased by there daughter Allie Joy in 2019. She is also survived by her parents Gregory and Burneta Barley of Mount Holly NC, sister Jessica Meyer of Greensboro, brothers Jonathan Barley of MT Holly and Matthew Barley( Ornellie Sullivan) Raleigh. Nieces and Nephews Rylee and Xander Meyer.



Funeral services will be held at Covenant Hope Church in Wake Forest NC on 6/18/20. Internment will be in Oakwood Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations for the education of her son Max would be greatly appreciated. GoFundMe Ornellie Barley)



