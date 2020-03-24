|
|
Laura Elizabeth Hoke
May 10, 1959 - March 21, 2020
Charlotte, NC
Laura Hoke, formerly of Raleigh, passed away on March 21, 2020, in Huntersville, NC, after a long illness. She was predeceased by her father, Stanley Hoke, her mother, Anita Bubb Hoke, and her brother, Michael Hoke. She was a graduate of Charlotte Country Day School and East Carolina University. She lived and worked in Raleigh for most of her adult life. A service will be held at a later date.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 24, 2020