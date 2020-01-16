|
Lauren Fay Edwards
Knightdale
Lauren Fay Edwards, 52, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. She was born May 4, 1967 in New Jersey to Edwin T. Edwards and Evelyn Joan Edwards. Lauren attended Swift Creek Elementary School and Cary Middle School and graduated from Broward County High School in Hollywood, FL. She returned to NC and attended Campbell University. Lauren worked as an accountant for the NC Department of Public Safety.
Funeral service 2:00 pm, Friday, January 17, 2020 at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, 1288 Mt Pisgah Church Rd, Apex. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 1:45 pm at the church.
Surviving: husband, Robert L. Leesnitzer; mother, Evelyn Edwards; sister, Kristin Edwards Leo (Allan Scott) of Pembroke Pines, FL.; step-children: Carli Hicks (Brad) of Liberty, Jordan Pope (Perry) of Silk Hope; grandchildren: Bailey, Addison, Tucker, Miles.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, 2418 Blue Ridge Road, Suite 206, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 16, 2020