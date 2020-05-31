Laurene Dale Jones Hightower



July 22, 1923 - May 27, 2020



Pinehurst



Laurene Dale Hightower was born July 22, 1923, in Farmersville, KY and died May 27, 2020 at home in Pinehurst, NC.



She was the oldest child of Don Carlos Buell Jones and the former Nellie Lois Ray. She graduated from high school at 16 and went to work as a telephone operator to help support her parents. During WW II, she worked at Ft Knox, KY and there met her husband, Earle. After the war she obtained security clearance to work at AEC's Los Alamos nuclear test site, then for the American Physiological Society in Washington DC, and finally for the Montgomery County, MD school system.



She loved reading, learning, and animals, especially birds. She learned to fly planes during WW II; her last classes were in photography and computers.



She was preceded in death by her husband and her only sister, Florene Laverne Peachey, and is survived by her daughter Alexandra, grandchildren Earle Pope and fiancée Laura Brookshire, Joyce Laurene Pope and Charlotte Hightower.



At her direction, there will be no memorial service.



She was independent and cantankerous and insisted always on going her own way. She will be missed.



