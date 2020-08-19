1/1
Dr. Laurene P. Madern
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laurene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Laurene

Patricia Madern

Raleigh

Dr. Laurene Patricia Madern passed away on August 15, 2020. Laurene was born in Malden Massachusetts on February 28, 1953 to James and Constance Lawless. She was the devoted wife of Leo (Lenny) Madern and the loving mother of James Leo Madern (Alison) and Ashley Laurene Tryon (Matthew). Laurene took the greatest joy in her four grandchildren; Leo, Zoe, and Cameron Madern and Lincoln Tryon. Laurene and her husband shared a deep love of travel and family.

Laurene was a life-long learner and a dedicated educator. She received her Doctorate in Curriculum and Instruction from Liberty University in 2007. Laurene was the Chairperson of the North Carolina Gifted and Talented Program for three years. She had a deep love of teaching and working closely with her students to provide them with the necessary life skills to achieve the future they wanted for themselves. She would often share stories of her time in the classroom with friends and family.

Laurene retired from her duties as a Senior Administrator in the Wake County Public School System in 2013 and once again found herself in the classroom. Not ever one to slow down, Laurene once again recently retired from her duties as an English teacher at Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic School in Cary, North Carolina.

Ever the hostess, Laurene loved to entertain and always ensured everyone felt at home. She was happiest when surrounded by her friends and family.

Laurene was preceded in death by her loving parents and two sisters Constance Melia and Colleen Sarasin. She is survived by her husband of 40 years Leo (Lenny) Madern and their two children, Jim and Ashley. She had a profound devotion to her extended family as well and is survived by her three nieces: Colleen Gutiérrez, Caitlin Melia, Maura Cronin, 2 nephews: Michael Melia, Matthew Melia and 8 grandnieces and grandnephews: Pedro(P3), Abby, Patrick, Tom, Maggie, Mikey, Ryan and Emily. Laurene will be deeply missed and remembered fondly by many.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday evening, August 19th from 5-7 pm at Mitchell Funeral Home in Raleigh. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 4 pm at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Cary.

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Funeral Mass
04:00 PM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Cary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
9197837128
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved