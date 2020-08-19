Dr. Laurene
Patricia Madern
Raleigh
Dr. Laurene Patricia Madern passed away on August 15, 2020. Laurene was born in Malden Massachusetts on February 28, 1953 to James and Constance Lawless. She was the devoted wife of Leo (Lenny) Madern and the loving mother of James Leo Madern (Alison) and Ashley Laurene Tryon (Matthew). Laurene took the greatest joy in her four grandchildren; Leo, Zoe, and Cameron Madern and Lincoln Tryon. Laurene and her husband shared a deep love of travel and family.
Laurene was a life-long learner and a dedicated educator. She received her Doctorate in Curriculum and Instruction from Liberty University in 2007. Laurene was the Chairperson of the North Carolina Gifted and Talented Program for three years. She had a deep love of teaching and working closely with her students to provide them with the necessary life skills to achieve the future they wanted for themselves. She would often share stories of her time in the classroom with friends and family.
Laurene retired from her duties as a Senior Administrator in the Wake County Public School System in 2013 and once again found herself in the classroom. Not ever one to slow down, Laurene once again recently retired from her duties as an English teacher at Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic School in Cary, North Carolina.
Ever the hostess, Laurene loved to entertain and always ensured everyone felt at home. She was happiest when surrounded by her friends and family.
Laurene was preceded in death by her loving parents and two sisters Constance Melia and Colleen Sarasin. She is survived by her husband of 40 years Leo (Lenny) Madern and their two children, Jim and Ashley. She had a profound devotion to her extended family as well and is survived by her three nieces: Colleen Gutiérrez, Caitlin Melia, Maura Cronin, 2 nephews: Michael Melia, Matthew Melia and 8 grandnieces and grandnephews: Pedro(P3), Abby, Patrick, Tom, Maggie, Mikey, Ryan and Emily. Laurene will be deeply missed and remembered fondly by many.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday evening, August 19th from 5-7 pm at Mitchell Funeral Home in Raleigh. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 4 pm at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Cary.
Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com