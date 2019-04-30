Laurie Dixon Williams



October 12, 1945 – April 28, 2019



Garner



Laurie Dixon Williams, 73, passed away on April 28th with Robert, her devoted husband of 53 years, at her bedside. Her loving family had surrounded her with love and support on the final day of her life after she experienced an acute brain aneurysm earlier in the day. Laurie was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved life and adored her grandchildren who brought much happiness and joy to her life.



Laurie graduated from Garner High School in 1963 and worked for the NC Insurance Department for seven years before starting a family. Married to Robert on August 27, 1966, they built a wonderful life together as they enjoyed their children and grandchildren, often times at their vacation home in Atlantic Beach. As their sons both entered school, Laurie began teaching preschool and for 20 years she served as the Director of the preschool at Garner United Methodist Church. A devoted Christian, she took great satisfaction in being able to spread the Gospel Message to the 3 and 4 year old kids she had in her care. She would regularly encounter one of her former students, many of whom have their own children now.



Laurie joined Garner United Methodist Church when she and Robert were married in 1966. She was a loyal member serving in numerous volunteer roles within the church. She was active in the United Methodist Women's organization, the Elizabeth Rand Circle where she actively supported the various mission projects of the Circle, and served on various other committees over the years. She was also an active supporter of the American Cancer Society for over 20 years and was a participant in the ACS Relay for Life.



Laurie's greatest delight came in spending time with her grandchildren, Caroline, Cole, Riley and Maddie. She would do whatever was required to attend ballgames, school plays, award ceremonies and even simple lunches at school with the grandchildren. Her unconditional love for her family will always be cherished by each member.



In addition to Robert and the grandchildren, Laurie is survived by her sons, Rob (LeAnn) and Jeff (Allison) of Morehead City, NC, and several nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Anne Grimsley Williams, her father, James Lawrence Dixon and her stepfather, Graham F. Piner (Ruth).



Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday at Garner United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park.



The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6:00-8:00 PM at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.



Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to Garner United Methodist Church, Bereavement Fund, 201 Methodist Dr., Garner, NC 27529.



Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary