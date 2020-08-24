LaVee Hamer
February 20, 1957 - August 21, 2020
Vanceboro
LaVee Hamer, 63, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 21, 2020 with her family by her side.
LaVee was born in Wayne County on February 20, 1957, to the late Daniel Curtis Hamer, Jr. and Alease Wise Hamer.
A service to celebrate LaVee's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, by the graveside at the Smith Family Cemetery on Hood Swamp Road in Goldsboro. The family will greet friends following the service at the cemetery.
LaVee is survived by her son, Matthew Jackson and daughter-in-law, Caroline Jackson of New Bern; granddaughter, Holland Jackson; grandson, Reade Jackson; sister, Janet Hamer Stein of Laurens, SC; brother, Daniel Curtis Hamer III of Revere, MA; most special uncle, J.P. Smith, Jr. of Goldsboro; aunt, Shirley Graham of Goldsboro; special cousin, Jim Whitley of Goldsboro; a host of nieces and nephews she loved very much; and many friends.
LaVee had an outstanding legal career in service to the state of North Carolina. She began her career in the Office of the Attorney General as an Attorney I in 1986. She was promoted in that agency to an Attorney II in the Corrections division of the Attorney General's office. She quickly developed a passion and expertise in the field of correctional law. In 1994 LaVee was selected by Secretary Franklin Freeman to be the General Counsel, Assistant Secretary, for the North Carolina Department of Correction. LaVee continued to be department General Counsel for three more Correction Secretary's until her retirement in January 2012, being the longest person to hold this position.
LaVee brought a unique combination of legal brilliance and personal traits of compassion, empathy and excellent communication skills in her role as the "chief lawyer" for the department and its employees. She was a passionate advocate for the department in the management of two major class action lawsuits. She began work on the Small Martin lawsuit as an Assistant Attorney General. LaVee assisted Secretary Freeman as General Counsel to implement its resolution, bringing ethical standards in current prison operations, staffing, and programs. LaVee is recognized by her legal peers as an expert in her field.
LaVee is beloved and remembered fondly in the Corrections family and leaves many friends grieving her loss but knowing heaven is gaining a great lawyer and great Italian chef.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Aron and Dr. Katz of Carolina East Medical Center along with Courtney, Jean, Rose and the rest of the Kitty Askins Hospice Center staff for wonderful care.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com
.