LaVerna Gillam Kilpatrick Perry
Windsor, NC
LaVerna Gillam Kilpatrick Perry, age 77, of Windsor, NC, died Monday, August 3, 2020 at home. She was born in Windsor February 27, 1943 to the late Della Roberson Gillam and John Bond Gillam, Jr.
Verna graduated from Windsor High School, St. Mary's Junior College and East Carolina University. She was a former teacher and a devoted mother and grandmother. Verna served a number of years on the board of the Children's Home Society of North Carolina; as an active participant in her community; and as a proponent of breast cancer research. As a member of St. Thomas' Episcopal Church, Verna served on the vestry and later as its clerk for a number of years. Her favorite sport as a child was basketball which she played in high school. She continued to enjoy participating in sports as long as her health allowed.
Verna is survived by her daughter, Emily Bond Kilpatrick Wilson and husband, Hosea Elbert Wilson, III and their children Hosea Elbert Wilson, IV and Bond Gillam Wilson; her son, Joshua Marshall Kilpatrick, III and wife, Kimberly Harrell Kilpatrick and their children, Zander and Hallie Mizelle and Joshua Owen Kilpatrick. She is also survived by her brother John Bond Gillam, III and his wife Muffin Crocker Gillam; her niece Elizabeth Gillam Hoffmier and her husband Ben and their children Seay and Fisher; and her nephew Snead Pastore Gillam.
She is predeceased by her parents and maternal grandparents LaVerna Little Roberson and James Harvey Roberson and paternal grandparents Sallie Bond Gillam and John Bond Gillam, Sr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Windsor Fire Department, PO Box 805, Windsor, NC 27983; St. Thomas' Episcopal Church, PO Box 400, Windsor, NC 27983 or The Children's Home Society of NC, PO Box 14608, Greensboro, NC 27415. Walker Funeral Home, is serving the Gillam family. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net
