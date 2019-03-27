|
LaVerne Witmer Edwards Pendergrass
December 31, 1928 - March 25, 2019.
Raleigh
LaVerne Witmer Edwards Pendergrass, age 90 of Raleigh, NC passed away on March 25, 2019. LaVerne was born in High Point, NC on December 31, 1928.
LaVerne is survived by her children, Debbie Watkins, Cindy Edwards, and Sandy Edwards (Leanne); grandchildren, Mark Watkins, Denise Funderburk (Ritch), Ansley, and Beckley Edwards; and great grandsons, Noah and Cayden Funderburk.
The celebration of life will be held Thursday, March 28 at Christ Baptist Church, 400 Newton Rd, Raleigh. Visitation will be held at 10:30am with the service following at 11:00am. A graveside service will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park, 2911 S Wilmington St, Raleigh.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to House of Hope of NC, 408 Covered Bridge Rd, Clayton, NC 27520.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 27, 2019