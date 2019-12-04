|
|
LaVon Frances Havens
Knightdale
LaVon Frances Havens, 94, of Knightdale, NC, formerly of Mishawaka, IN, passed away after a long battle with dementia.
She was born in Indianapolis, IN and lived her early years in Mishawaka before moving to Knightdale in 1980.
She married Thomas Havens (deceased) in October 1943 and had two daughters, Carol and Janet. She was a homemaker and loved her time in their yard, gardening and with her flowers.
LaVon is survived by daughters: Carol Van Den Avyle (husband, Dr. James "Jim", deceased) and Janet Terrill (husband, William "Bill"); three grandsons: Thomas (Stephanie) Terrill, Brian Van Den Avyle, Justin (Meghan) Van Den Avyle, one great-granddaughter, Elie (daughter of Justin and Meghan).
A private family graveside service will be planned for a later date.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Green Pines Baptist Church, Knightdale, NC.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 4, 2019