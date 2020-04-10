Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Adamsick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Adamsick


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence Adamsick Obituary
Lawrence Adamsick

June 19, 1939 - March 28, 2020

Cary

Larry Adamsick passed away March 28th of complications from intestinal surgery. He was 80. His wife Virginia and son David were with him at his very peaceful death in Cary. He was a kind, thoughtful brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend and is survived by Virginia, Larry's wife of 58 years, their three children Greg, David, and Kathy, and five grandchildren Andrew, Meagan, Connor, Kenyon, and Santino. Larry was the ultimate people person: there was no one with whom he did not connect: acquaintance or stranger, waitress or janitor, sports hero or client. He worked for 35 years at Swift/Reichhold, traveled the entire country, and became National Sales Manager. 20 years post-retirement, Larry remained close friends to his Reichhold colleagues in the Raleigh area. He was an expert baseball, basketball, golf, and racquetball player and was offered a baseball scholarship to Lewis College. All sports were a joy to Larry, especially Duke Basketball where he ushered for 23 years. Larry Adamsick was a great, loving man. He lived a good life and died with no regrets…except maybe not getting to pitch for the White Sox! A memorial will be planned for later in the year when we can all celebrate Larry's wonderful life together. His exuberance, energy, and enthusiasm continue to go forth sharing his light to all.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -