Lawrence G. Baureis
May 26, 1933 - January 8, 2020
Cary
Lawrence G. Baureis, of Cary, passed away on January 8, 2020. Larry was born May 26, 1933 to the late George and Gertrude Fisher Baureis. Larry had a 42 year career at Bristol Myers. After serving in the US Army, he returned to Bristol Myers where he began to court his wife Martha.
For enjoyment, Larry was an active member of the Town and Country dog club, where he judged, trained and showed dogs. After retirement, Larry volunteered for Cary crime stoppers where he served as treasurer and enjoyed ride-along's with officers and Animal Control. Larry enjoyed fishing with family and friends and spent many long afternoons on the golf course. In his golden years, he became quite the artist, and showcased his works of art in their annual Christmas Cards.
He is survived by his Wife of 62 years, Martha Baureis, his children Ted Baureis, Diane Baureis, son-in-law Ray Fricker, granddaughters Samantha and Melanie Gomez, Brother Edward Baureis, Sister Joan Benkert, and the very special Casey the cat.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 2:00pm at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 200 SE Maynard Rd. Cary, NC 27511, with a reception immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Duke Children's Hospital.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 11, 2020