Lawrence Ben Crabtree
1932 - 2020
Lawrence Ben Crabtree

Clayton

Lawrence Ben Crabtree, 88, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was born April 9, 1932 in Johnston County to the late Learon Crabtree and Blanche Murphy Crabtree. Lawrence honorably served his country in the US Army. He retired as a lineman after thirty eight and a half years of service with Bellsouth.

A private graveside service will be held Monday, May 4, 2020.

A public memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.

Lawrence is survived by his wife, Louise Woodard Crabtree; son, Ben Mark Crabtree and wife, Nancy Dixon Crabtree of Youngsville; daughters: Janda Brock and husband, Owen of Florida, April Cain and husband, Michael of Cary; grandchildren: Travis Crabtree, Heather Sweat, Nicole Combs, Jaclyn Crabtree, Jessie Brock, Chase Crabtree, Brittany Cain; six great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Strickland of Raleigh.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Powhatan Free Will Baptist Church, 3468 Powhatan Rd, Clayton, NC 27527.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.

Published in The News and Observer on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Graveside service
Funeral services provided by
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 entries
We've all lost one of the kindest and sweetest hearts I've ever known. I will miss him dearly.
Susan
Friend
I would like to offer my sincere condolences, and please know that God will comfort your family throughout this difficult time (2 Thessalonians 2:16,17).
