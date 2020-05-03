Lawrence Ben Crabtree
Clayton
Lawrence Ben Crabtree, 88, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was born April 9, 1932 in Johnston County to the late Learon Crabtree and Blanche Murphy Crabtree. Lawrence honorably served his country in the US Army. He retired as a lineman after thirty eight and a half years of service with Bellsouth.
A private graveside service will be held Monday, May 4, 2020.
A public memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.
Lawrence is survived by his wife, Louise Woodard Crabtree; son, Ben Mark Crabtree and wife, Nancy Dixon Crabtree of Youngsville; daughters: Janda Brock and husband, Owen of Florida, April Cain and husband, Michael of Cary; grandchildren: Travis Crabtree, Heather Sweat, Nicole Combs, Jaclyn Crabtree, Jessie Brock, Chase Crabtree, Brittany Cain; six great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Strickland of Raleigh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Powhatan Free Will Baptist Church, 3468 Powhatan Rd, Clayton, NC 27527.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News and Observer on May 3, 2020.