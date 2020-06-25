Lawrence (Mac) McDougald Fountain
Raleigh
Lawrence (Mac) McDougald Fountain, age 76, of Raleigh NC, died Saturday June 20, 2020. Mac was born in Tarboro, NC, to the late Vinton E. Fountain Sr. and Rolande McDougald Fountain on December 5, 1943.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Greenwood Cemetery with Pastor Ben Kane officiating.
Mac was a deep thinker and a lover of Duke athletics and academics, philosophy, and classical music. He especially enjoyed the Russians (only in symphonic abilities) including the likes of Tchaikovsky and particularly the romantic Sergei Rachmaninov.
Mac was a charmer that was quick to give a smile and a warm greeting. He would happily oblige any suggestions to speak deeply about an idea or thought. One could never say, even though they may come away with a different opinion, that Mac did not have them at least think about it in a different light.
His life contained fortunes both good and bad; and as he speculated the meaning of what may come after life on earth, we hope that he is at peace.
He is survived by his older brother Vinton E Fountain Jr and sister-in-law Patricia Fountain of Raleigh, NC; and his three sons Lawrence McDougald Fountain Jr of Durham NC, Vinton Southgate Fountain of Graham NC, and Moyer Decatur Fountain of Charleston SC. He has four Grandchildren Lawrence McDougald Fountain III, Travis Beauvais Fountain, Southgate Roy Fountain, and Moyer Decatur Fountain Jr. He is also survived by his ex-wife Lynne B. Fountain and his step-daughter Amanda Donges Orlandini.
Arrangements are entrusted to Carlisle Funeral Home, Inc., of Tarboro. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting www.carlislefuneralhome.com.
Raleigh
Lawrence (Mac) McDougald Fountain, age 76, of Raleigh NC, died Saturday June 20, 2020. Mac was born in Tarboro, NC, to the late Vinton E. Fountain Sr. and Rolande McDougald Fountain on December 5, 1943.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Greenwood Cemetery with Pastor Ben Kane officiating.
Mac was a deep thinker and a lover of Duke athletics and academics, philosophy, and classical music. He especially enjoyed the Russians (only in symphonic abilities) including the likes of Tchaikovsky and particularly the romantic Sergei Rachmaninov.
Mac was a charmer that was quick to give a smile and a warm greeting. He would happily oblige any suggestions to speak deeply about an idea or thought. One could never say, even though they may come away with a different opinion, that Mac did not have them at least think about it in a different light.
His life contained fortunes both good and bad; and as he speculated the meaning of what may come after life on earth, we hope that he is at peace.
He is survived by his older brother Vinton E Fountain Jr and sister-in-law Patricia Fountain of Raleigh, NC; and his three sons Lawrence McDougald Fountain Jr of Durham NC, Vinton Southgate Fountain of Graham NC, and Moyer Decatur Fountain of Charleston SC. He has four Grandchildren Lawrence McDougald Fountain III, Travis Beauvais Fountain, Southgate Roy Fountain, and Moyer Decatur Fountain Jr. He is also survived by his ex-wife Lynne B. Fountain and his step-daughter Amanda Donges Orlandini.
Arrangements are entrusted to Carlisle Funeral Home, Inc., of Tarboro. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting www.carlislefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 25, 2020.