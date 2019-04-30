Lawrence "Larry" Jinks



April 13, 1950 - April 26, 2019



Raleigh



Lawrence "Larry" William Jinks died peacefully on April 26, 2019, in Raleigh, NC, at the age of 69.



Born on April 13, 1950, in Newark, NJ, to William and Georgiana Jinks, Larry grew up in Belleville, NJ. He attended Belleville High School followed by Rutgers University, where he earned a degree in biology and competed in track and field as a sprinter and long jumper. He later received a Masters degree from Montclair State University. Upon graduation, Larry became a biology teacher at Nutley High School, where he taught for 34 years and also coached track, cross country, and football. Upon retirement, he went on to teach biology for three more years at Mount St. Dominic Academy in Caldwell, NJ. After retiring, Larry and Joanne relocated to Wake Forest, NC, to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Larry was an accomplished breeder of tropical fish. He was an active member of the North Jersey Aquarium Society and the Raleigh Aquarium Society, as well as numerous other organizations along the east coast. He loved to share his passion for biology and tropical fish through speaking engagements and auctions across the country. His family and friends remember him as a loving, witty, compassionate, and fiercely loyal man.



Larry is survived by his wife of 40 years, Joanne Nosti Jinks of Wake Forest, NC; his daughter, Jennifer Fiduccia (and her husband, Patrick) of Raleigh, NC; his son, Christopher Jinks (and his wife, Marisa) of Lake Wylie, SC; his grandchildren, James, Isabella, Samantha, and Alexander Fiduccia, and Lily and Juliet Jinks; his sister, Karen Bromberg (Bill) of Sayreville, NJ; father-in-law, John Nosti of Nutley, NJ and brother-in-law, Louis Nosti (Cindy) of Montville, NJ and many nieces and nephews.



A funeral is scheduled for 1:00 PM on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Community on Leesville Road in Raleigh. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Larry's life.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Transitions LifeCare at 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 (transitionslifecare.org) or the Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation at 3610 W. Market Street, Suite, 110, Akron, OH 44333 (cjdfoundation.org).



Condolences:RFHR.com Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary