Lawrence Michael Smith, 66, passed away unexpectedly in his home on March 13. He appeared to have died in his sleep. Larry was born on September 10, 1952 to the late Clara Elizabeth Allen Smith and Isaac Hermon Smith. He shared his birth date with that of his delightful maternal grandmother. He attended Aldert Root Elementary School and played Little League softball for Shoney's. He and his dad often enjoyed playing "catch" in the backyard of their home. Family outings included attending baseball games at Devereux Meadows. While in Needham Broughton High School, Larry played clarinet for the marching band. His love for sports and music remained with him throughout his life. Larry attended Mars Hill College, now a University, for two years where he learned to love the mountains. He then transferred to North Carolina State University where he graduated with a B.A. in Business Management and a Minor in Economics.



One of Larry's first work experiences was selling shoes for E. O. Edgerton at Nowell's in Cameron Village. From there, Larry became Assistant Manager for The Hub, Ltd. at Crabtree Valley Mall. Terry Cuddington, a longtime friend and companion, recalls the camaraderie among the sales associates there. It was an enjoyable time in Larry's life. Other retail sales experience included Manager for The Hub Uniform Company, Assistant Manager for Wrenn-Pharr and Manager for Coleman-Womble. He never lost that positive energy that is so vital for success in retail sales. Sylvia O'Kelley, Larry's first cousin, remembers his sense of style and how he would complement her attire. Additional work experience included Assistant Branch Manager/Adjuster in the Consumer Loan Department at First Union National Bank, the Purchasing Department at Carolina Power and Light Company, and as a Collections Specialist for Cessna Finance Corporation. Larry was married for about a year; they had a beautiful wedding. In later life, Larry was instrumental in assisting his aging mother with managing her general health and more specifically diabetes which required testing her blood sugar and giving insulin. She lived to be 96!



Larry is survived by his sister, Barbara Smith Pearce (David) of Raleigh; a cousin, Clista Smith Curtis (Skip) in San Diego, CA; an aunt, Mary Allen Bryant of Greensboro, and numerous first and second cousins throughout the state of North Carolina. The family appreciates the loving care and compassion of Dr. Anant Soni and his staff and that of the UNC STEP Clinic. The many visits of Tom O'Kelley and donations of food will not be forgotten. This fine Christian man will be sorely missed by his sister who admired, respected and loved him dearly, and by all who knew him.



A brief graveside service will be held at Raleigh Memorial Park on Sunday, April 28th at 2:00 PM with a Celebration of Life at Fairmont United Methodist Church, 2501 Clark Avenue, at 3:00 PM. The family will receive friends briefly after the service at the church, followed by a reception at the Pearce residence, 3507 Baugh Street, Raleigh, 27604.



Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's St., Raleigh.