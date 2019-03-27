Home

POWERED BY

Services
Capital Funeral Home Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapel of the Cross
304 East Franklin St
Chapel Hill, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Rowan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Rowan


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lawrence Rowan Obituary
Lawrence Gilbert Rowan

November 2,1931 - March 23, 2019

Chapel Hill

Lawrence Gilbert Rowan of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, 87, professor emeritus of physics at UNC-Chapel Hill and accomplished contradance teacher and caller, died March 23, 2019, after several years of declining health. Funeral, burial and reception with a celebratory dance will be at the Chapel of the Cross, 304 East Franklin St., Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27514, on April 12, 2019, at 2 p.m.

Larry grew up in San Diego after his aircraft mechanic father moved his little family across the country from Buffalo where Larry was born. Larry served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was given the opportunity by the GI Bill to study at UC-Berkeley where he earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and a Ph.D. in physics.

A gifted and award-winning teacher, Professor Rowan taught physics to upwards of 10,000 undergraduates in his 46 years at UNC-Chapel Hill where he also served as Director of the Center for Teaching and Learning. He was known as an enthusiastic contra dancer as well as an accomplished contra dance caller and teacher. At the Chapel of the Cross he was deeply involved with Episcopal Campus Ministry and Stephen Ministry.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents Bertrand J. and Louise (née Henninger) Rowan; brothers James and Bruce Rowan; and his first wife, and mother of his children, Barbara (née Harris) Whang. He is survived by his wife of 24 years Barbara Tolin Rowan of Chapel Hill; his children Sheila Hill (Stephen) of Woodstock, Georgia; and Paul Rowan (Tina) of Chapel Hill along with seven grandchildren. In addition, his passing is mourned by the extended Tolin family of Canton, Ohio.

The family wish to express their gratitude to Larry's kind and devoted caregivers as well as the Carol Woods healthcare staff.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Employee Development Fund of the Carol Woods Charitable Fund, 750 Weaver Dairy Rd., Chapel Hill, NC 27514; the Episcopal Campus Ministry of the Chapel of the Cross; or the .

Condolences may be sent to CremationSocietyNC.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Capital Funeral Home Cremation Society of the Carolinas
Download Now