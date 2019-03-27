Lawrence Gilbert Rowan



November 2,1931 - March 23, 2019



Chapel Hill



Lawrence Gilbert Rowan of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, 87, professor emeritus of physics at UNC-Chapel Hill and accomplished contradance teacher and caller, died March 23, 2019, after several years of declining health. Funeral, burial and reception with a celebratory dance will be at the Chapel of the Cross, 304 East Franklin St., Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27514, on April 12, 2019, at 2 p.m.



Larry grew up in San Diego after his aircraft mechanic father moved his little family across the country from Buffalo where Larry was born. Larry served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was given the opportunity by the GI Bill to study at UC-Berkeley where he earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and a Ph.D. in physics.



A gifted and award-winning teacher, Professor Rowan taught physics to upwards of 10,000 undergraduates in his 46 years at UNC-Chapel Hill where he also served as Director of the Center for Teaching and Learning. He was known as an enthusiastic contra dancer as well as an accomplished contra dance caller and teacher. At the Chapel of the Cross he was deeply involved with Episcopal Campus Ministry and Stephen Ministry.



Larry was preceded in death by his parents Bertrand J. and Louise (née Henninger) Rowan; brothers James and Bruce Rowan; and his first wife, and mother of his children, Barbara (née Harris) Whang. He is survived by his wife of 24 years Barbara Tolin Rowan of Chapel Hill; his children Sheila Hill (Stephen) of Woodstock, Georgia; and Paul Rowan (Tina) of Chapel Hill along with seven grandchildren. In addition, his passing is mourned by the extended Tolin family of Canton, Ohio.



The family wish to express their gratitude to Larry's kind and devoted caregivers as well as the Carol Woods healthcare staff.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Employee Development Fund of the Carol Woods Charitable Fund, 750 Weaver Dairy Rd., Chapel Hill, NC 27514; the Episcopal Campus Ministry of the Chapel of the Cross; or the .



Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 27, 2019