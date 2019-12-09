Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 832-8225
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint James United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint James United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Leander Sharp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leander Sharp


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leander Sharp Obituary
Leander Washington (L.W.) Sharp, Jr.

Raleigh

L.W. Sharp, Jr., died peacefully at his residence, early Sunday morning, 12/8/2019, after a brief illness. He was born on March 31, 1929 to the late Leander Washington Sharp, Sr. and Josie Bell Mullis Sharp in Hamptonville, NC.

Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Julia Ann Gaither Sharp; his daughters, Delaine Blinson (Mel), Mary Lou Rhodes (Tim), Carla Brewer (Mark) and Connie Sharp, all of Raleigh; six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Tuesday at Saint James United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 am–11:00 am prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saint James UMC, 3808 Saint James Church Road, Raleigh, NC 27604 or Transitions LifeCare, 250, Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.

Online condolences may be made to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leander's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -