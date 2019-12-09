|
Leander Washington (L.W.) Sharp, Jr.
Raleigh
L.W. Sharp, Jr., died peacefully at his residence, early Sunday morning, 12/8/2019, after a brief illness. He was born on March 31, 1929 to the late Leander Washington Sharp, Sr. and Josie Bell Mullis Sharp in Hamptonville, NC.
Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Julia Ann Gaither Sharp; his daughters, Delaine Blinson (Mel), Mary Lou Rhodes (Tim), Carla Brewer (Mark) and Connie Sharp, all of Raleigh; six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Tuesday at Saint James United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 am–11:00 am prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saint James UMC, 3808 Saint James Church Road, Raleigh, NC 27604 or Transitions LifeCare, 250, Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Online condolences may be made to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 9, 2019