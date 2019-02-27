Home

Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
(919) 828-4311
Lee Schaffer
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
Lee Bearden Schaffer

February 15, 1950 - February 22, 2019

Raleigh

Lee was born in Morehead City, NC at the old Morehead City hospital on February 15, 1950, daughter of Harvey and Dorothy Bearden. She grew up in Eastern North Carolina where she spent many days on the beaches of Emerald Isle. She received her master's degree in nutrition from East Carolina University in the early 1980's and moved to Raleigh in 1985 when she married her husband of the last 34 years, Gary Schaffer.

Lee worked at the Smithfield Health Department from 1985 until she retired in 2012. While there, she touched the lives of thousands of families as a nutritionist and WIC Director. She was an avid gardener and collector of antiques.

Lee is predeceased by her parents.

Immediate survivors include her husband Gary and stepson, Mark and her brother Brett.

A visitation will be held at 12:00pm Thursday February 28, 2019 at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm. Burial will be held at Oakwood Cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the (https://www.arthritis.org/giving/honor-memorial.php) or Transitions LifeCare at 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 (https://transitionslifecare.org/).

Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 27, 2019
